Four people have now died from COVID-19 in Mesa County since the pandemic began, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The fourth fatality, a man in his 70s, was recorded in Thursday evening's update of coronavirus data for the county.
Also on Thursday the county announced seven additional positive COVID-19 tests. The two-week positivity rate, which officials use to monitor the spread of the virus, sits at 1.8%, according to county data.
DELTA COUNTY RECORDS FIRST WEST NILE CASE OF THE YEAR
Delta County health officials announced the first human case of West Nile virus for this year, a 67-year-old Cedaredge man.
The positive test was recorded Aug. 11.
Delta County public health said in a news release that August and September tend to produce the most human cases of West Nile virus and residents are encouraged to take precautions against mosquitoes.