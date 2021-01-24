For the second time this week, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting.
This one began around 10:30 p.m. Friday night following a report of shots fired in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park at 424 32 Road. One person was injured but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released from the hospital, the Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.
Deputies found numerous shell casings in the area and identified two homes that were shot in what investigators believe to be a targeted shooting, the release said.
Investigators believe the shooter left in a a four-door black passenger car. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (970) 242-6707.
Earlier this week the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a different shooting on White Ave near 32 3/8 Road that left one man dead. That case is still under investigation.