Mesa County posted another day of double-digit COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 16 positive tests.
Mesa County ended the work week with 70 combined cases between Thursday and Saturday, marking the biggest jump since the pandemic began. As a result, the county’s two-week totals have skewed high.
The two-week count is an important evaluation mark for public health experts. The Mesa County Public Health report from Saturday puts the county’s two-week case count at 143, with a 2.26% two-week positivity rate.
The hospitalization rate remains low, however, with only one person currently hospitalized. The county’s death total has held at five for weeks.
Meanwhile, Colorado Mesa University’s weekly update continued to show low positivity rates at the institution. The count, published online every Friday, showed a two-week testing rate of 0.2% with 20 cases in the past two weeks. CMU did appear on the state’s outbreak data published on Wednesday because of a dozen positive tests related to the football team.