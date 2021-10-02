The Little Cimarron Road, #864, will be closed beginning today between the Alpine/Little Cimarron trail head to the Fall Creek trail head, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests managers announced in a press release Friday.
The closure is to allow for an expansion project at parking area for the Fall Creek and Failes Creek trail heads. The closure comes with a restricted area and the public is asked to plan ahead and heed all closure signs.
GJHS offers tours ahead of vote
Grand Junction High School will be open today and next Saturday for tours.
Today’s tour begins at noon and the tour Saturday, Oct. 16, starts at 10 a.m. Tours will meet in front of the auditorium doors.
The tours come ahead of a bond vote this November in which voters will decide on a measure to fund construction of a new Grand Junction High School.
2 drive-thru flu vaccine clinics set
Mesa County Public Health will host two drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this month, beginning Oct. 16.
On Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, both Saturdays, Mesa County Public Health will be administering flu vaccines from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 510 29½ Road, the county announced in a press release.
Officials said they expect this flu season to be more active than last year. In 2020, just 34 Colorado residents were hospitalized with the flu and there were no pediatric flu deaths recorded.
As with last year, health officials are particularly worried about how COVID-19 may impact flu season.
“You can only imagine how sick you’d feel having both viruses at once. Having one is enough to cause severe illness,” Allison Sanchez, public health clinic manager at county health, said in the release. “Last year, we didn’t have a COVID-19 vaccine available for most of the flu season. This year, we have effective vaccines available for both viruses.”
The clinic is open to all ages and residents are encouraged to register ahead of time through the Mesa County Public Health website. Residents should bring an ID and their insurance card. Those without insurance are still welcome to attend and will qualify for the county’s vaccine program.