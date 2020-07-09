The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority approved to receive a $950,000 grant from the Department of Transportation at its virtual board meeting on Tuesday.
The grant comes from the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which aims to help regional airports subsidize and develop direct flights with airlines. The department can pull the funding if an agreement isn't made with the Airport and an airline after a year, but that is unlikely.
The money will be used to develop a direct flight to San Francisco, which was expected to be available in 2021 but will now likely be pushed into 2022.
The board also approved to extend its partnership with the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance through Jan. 9, 2027. This partnership will help oversee the distribution of the grant funds between the two groups.
STUFF THE BUS
The annual District 51 Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive goes u until July 31.
Anyone with new school supplies to donate to local children can drop them off at the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall before the drive ends on Friday, July 31.
All donated supplies will be distributed to local schools that will get the supplies to the families who need them most. Parents who are in need of supplies can request assistance by talking to the office staff at their child’s school on or after July 21.
Requested items: No. 2 Pencils, colored pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks and notebook paper, graph paper, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, pocket folders, 3-ring binders, erasers.