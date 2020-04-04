BLM seeks comment on e-bike rules
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on its proposed electric, or e-bike, rules.
The comment period will last 60 day. The rules would re-define e-bikes to allow their use on traditional bicycle trails and give local land managers the authority to decide whether e-bikes may be operated on public lands in their jurisdictions, according to a release from the BLM.
Public lands designated by Congress as “wilderness areas” will remain off-limits to both traditional bicycles and e-bikes.
Anyone interested can submit comments on the proposed rules, identified by the number RIN 1004-AE72, by any of the following methods: Mail your comments to U.S. Department of the Interior, Director (630), Bureau of Land Management, Mail Stop 2134 LM, 1849 C St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20240, Attention: RIN 1004-AE72; or visit the Federal eRulemaking portal at http://www.regulations.gov. In the searchbox, enter “RIN 1004-AE72” and click the search button, then follow the instructions.
Black Canyon, Curecanti leader named
A federal land management agency veteran with experience in several states has been named the next superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Deanna Greco officially assumes her new role Tuesday but began working as acting superintendent of the sites in December. The previous superintendent, Bruce Noble, has retired and is living in Mesa County.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison is located northeast of Montrose, and Curecanti encompasses three reservoirs upstream on the Gunnison River, to Black Canyon’s east.
“Deanna has shown great leadership and dedication to these parks during her acting role as superintendent,” National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds said in a news release. “Her professionalism, collaborative style, and extensive background in land management make her a great asset to the team.”
Greco also will supervise the superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, west of Colorado Springs.
Greco has worked more than 25 years with federal land management agencies. She most recently served as chief of planning and resource stewardship at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in Georgia. She has served as acting superintendent there and at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Georgia.
She has worked as physical science program manager at Grand Canyon National Park. She also has served as a geologist at the National Park Service Geological Resources Division in Colorado and worked for the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and as a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in California.
Greco is an avid cyclist and skier and is looking forward to living in Colorado with her husband John and their dog Shakey, the news release said.
“I’m extremely passionate about this area and I’m thrilled to be returning to Colorado,” Greco said in the release. “I look forward to working with our park staff, partners, and the surrounding communities on the many opportunities and challenges ahead.”