Pine Gulf Fire grows
The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction has expanded to more than 280 acres with zero containment, the Bureau of Land Management said.
The fire about 15 miles north of town, in the Bookcliffs, is still burning pinyon-juniper, oak brush and sage, the BLM said. No structures are threatened.
Firefighting resources have been brought in, as there are ranch structures to the north and east of the fire, BLM said. Both ground crews and aircraft are being used to fight the fire, which is believed to have been caused by lightning.
Bees buzz firefighters
Two people were displaced after a fire on the 1700 block of N. Third Street on Saturday.
Just before noon, firefighters from the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a garage fire in an area of closely grouped houses.
Crews worked to protect nearby structures and “avoid angry bees from hives on the property” before controlling the fire at 12:23 p.m.
There were no known injuries reported, though two adults are displaced, one cat died and another is missing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.