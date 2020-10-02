Grand Junction Police Department officers discovered a body at Lincoln Park on Wednesday evening.
The man was later identified by the Mesa County coroner as Jerreon Dennis, a 26-year-old Grand Junction man.
The body was first reported to the Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, when an employee of a contract security company that checks on the parks after hours called to say they found an unconscious man in a parked vehicle near Lincoln Park, according to the GJPD.
When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the original reporting party who said he had not seen any other subjects in the area.
The officers conducted an initial investigation. The incident appears to be self-inflicted, and officers do not believe there was any suspicious activity involved, according to the GJPD. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
First phase of Palisade Plunge complete
The first phase of the Palisade Plunge, which travels from Lands End Road to the town of Palisade, has been completed.
Work on Phase II of the trail is ongoing with just over 11.5 miles completed. That leaves 3.2 miles to go before the upper half of the trail is finished.
Workers are rebuilding the trail through Otto’s Wall while another crew is cutting new trail from Lands End Road to the wall.
The entire trail is planned to open in spring 2021.
Fire restrictions lifted in national forests
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will transition out of all current fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. today. It will be the same for Montrose County.
“Even though fire restrictions have been lifted, I am strongly urging community members to use caution when burning,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said in the press release. “This year has been a challenge for firefighters and firefighting resources across the nation, and I want the public to be mindful of limited resources available due to major fires in both Colorado and the western U.S.”
GMUG fire managers based their decision on specific conditions, such as fuel moisture measurements in vegetation, predicted weather and the amount of current fire activity in the forest. Using the best available science, recent measurements and predictive models have shown an improvement in these conditions leading to a decrease in wildfire risk.
Although fire restrictions have been lifted, fire managers would like to remind visitors and users of the GMUG to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead trees, by practicing smart wildfire prevention behavior including: never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods, the press release said.