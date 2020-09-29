The Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its planned Bustang Outrider service between Telluride and Grand Junction, scheduled to begin in summer 2021.
An online survey is available for residents along the proposed route to provide feedback on potential bus stops, schedules, and other aspects of the service. The survey is available here through Oct. 31: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Telluride-GJ.
“We want to hear directly from those who plan to use these routes to make sure we’re providing the best service possible and helping to improve transportation connections across the state,” said CDOT’s Director of the Division of Transit and Rail David Krutsinger. “The feedback we receive will give us the vital information we need to plan these routes in a way that it meets the needs of our rural communities.”
CDOT is proposing three other routes for implementation next year: Craig-Denver (early 2021), Trinidad-Pueblo and Sterling-Greeley (both summer 2021).
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved accepting a matching grant to purchase three new natural gas-powered buses.
The $297,988 federal grant, matched with $74,500 in local monies, will be used to purchase three 26-foot compressed natural gas buses to be used as part of Grand Valley Transit’s paratransit system.
It calls for a 20% local match of $48,425 from the county, $22,350 from Grand Junction, $2,235 from Fruita and $1,490 from Palisade.
It’s a dream come true for a former Montrose resident set to be a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Terah Fee will be on the game show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on KKCO Channel 11, the local NBC affiliate.
Fee was a music and drama teacher for 20 years and now works at a grocery store in Orange, California, according to a news release from “Wheel of Fortune.”
She plans to use part of the prize money she hopes to win on the game show to help her family and church financially, the news release said. For information about becoming a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant, go to wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant.
Master gardeners hold fall plant sale
If you have plans to improve your home’s landscape this fall, then put the Tri River Area Master Gardeners’ annual Fall Plant Sale on your calendar.
The sale is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Tri River Area Extension’s office at 2775 U.S. Highway 50.
There are three time options for attending this sale: VIP admission is from 9–10 a.m. and costs $5; select admission is from 10–11 a.m. for $3; and general admission is from 11 a.m. to noon and is free. Registration is required to attend and can be made at eventbrite.com/fall-plant-sale-tickets-118494601543 or by calling 244-1834.
Those who attend will find a large selection of trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs available for purchase.
The Fall Plant Sale supports the Master Gardeners program and the Demonstration Gardens at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
For information, go to tra.extension.colostate.edu.