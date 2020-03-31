TEACHERS BEGIN LESSONS FROM HOME
After having the last week off, instructors with the Mesa County Valley School District 51 started their remote learning lesson plans on Monday as their communications with their students will be in the form of a video chat, phone call, text or email for the foreseeable.
Redlands Middle teacher Chris Prickett welcomed his class into his home in a Mister Rogers-inspired video posted onto YouTube on Monday morning. The video was meant to introduce his students to online learning before he began his lesson on President Franklin D. Roosevelt his fireside chats.
"Over the next few weeks and months I will be teaching you via online schooling. I do not know how that's going to look or that you will actually do it. My hope is you will and we will stay connected," he said in the video.
The current school closure order extends through April 17, but school officials don't believe that return date is highly likely. One day into the new norm and teachers want to close the distance between themselves and their students.
Pomona Elementary teacher Kalinda Theobold sang to her students to start off Monday, posting a video of her spoofing a Little Mermaid song to express what she's feeling about remote learning.
Rim Rock Elementary shared a video many of their teachers saying hello for students to watch.
Becky Kiefer commented on one of District 51's videos on Facebook saying: I know it's a difficult time for all of the teachers. Could you please encourage them all to make a short video for their classrooms? My daughter is in 2nd grade and really hopes for a video to "see" her teacher. Thank you!"
D51 school are currently closed until April 17 due to the COVID-19 crisis.