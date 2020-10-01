Seven candidates are nominated for Colorado Teacher of the Year and one of them calls the Grand Valley home.
Lisa Crabtree, a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument High School, was announced as a finalist on Wednesday.
“Mrs. Crabtree is an amazing teacher who always puts students first. As the lead of our social studies team, she sets a great example for our students and fellow staff members,” said Todd McClaskey, principal at Fruita Monument. “She’s very involved in different activities and initiatives at school, and demonstrates leadership for our whole community. It’s always a pleasure to work with her and we’re fortunate to have her in the Wildcat family.”
The winner of the Colorado Teacher of the Year will also be the state’s nominee for the national award. Crabtree could be the first winner of the state award from Mesa County Valley School District 51. Only two Colorado teachers have won the national award, the most recent being in Elaine Barbour of Coal Creek Elementary School in Louisville.
Sponsors needed for gravesite wreaths
The Patriot Guard Riders of the Western Slope is inviting the public to sponsor a wreath to be placed at local veterans cemeteries this Christmas.
Donations will be accepted Oct. 2–Nov. 13 for live wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and the Orchard Mesa Veterans Cemetery. Cost is $15 per wreath.
This is a national event that provides wreaths for veterans’ gravesites each year. The tradition started at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. and has spread across the United States.
Call Art Edwards at 250-1174 or email harleyroadk2@gmail.com for information.
Delta County has 5 new West Nile cases
The Delta County Department of Health reported five more human cases of West Nile on Wednesday, bringing the county’s case total to 15 this year, the highest number in the state. Colorado has had a total of 29 human cases in 2020, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Denver County has the second-highest case count with four human cases. Boulder County has had three and Larimer County has had three as well.
With 33 human cases last year, and 48 total cases in the past two years, Delta County has become a hot spot for West Nile Virus in the state. Boulder County, the county with the second most cases over the past two years, pales in comparison with 15 cases.
Delta County’s population, just under 31,000 according to the 2018 Census, is a tenth the size of Boulder County’s 327,000 people.
“West Nile virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus,” Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom said in the press release
Most people bitten by a West Nile virus infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to 15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito, according to health officials. About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
The additional human cases include:
Man in his 50s, from the North Fork area
Man in his 60s, from the North Fork area
Woman in her 60s, from the North Fork area
Woman in her 30’s, from the Delta area
Woman in her 40’s, from the Delta area
Free retirement planning offered Oct. 9
The 2020 Virtual Senior Law Day Series is set to begin Oct. 9.
“You are never too young or too old to start planning for retirement and beyond,” a news release said.
The free online series offers eight presentations by area experts geared toward boomers, seniors and caregivers and is brought to you by the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado and Colorado Legal Services.
Presentations are from 10–11 a.m. on the days listed below. There is an opportunity for a 15-minute one-on-one consult with an attorney. Space is limited for the consultations and preregistration is required.
To register for any of these free online presentations, go to eventbrite.com/e/113397007502:
n Oct. 9: POA’s and Advanced Directives
n Oct. 16: Medicaid Recapture
n Oct. 23: Medicare 201
n Oct. 30: Wills and Trusts
n Nov. 6: Long Term Care Medicaid
n Nov. 13: End of Life Planning
n Nov. 20: Titling Assets and Beneficiary
n Dec. 4: What You Need to Know When Someone Dies
Timberline Bank celebrates new HQ
The grand opening of the Timberline Bank headquarters, located at 639 Market St. near the Regal Theater, is the culmination of a three-year process. There’s a public celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a coffee bar and food trucks. Timberline will be giving away swag and sapling trees for people to plant, and tours of the new building.
There is also an invite-only celebration from 4-6 p.m.
“This is a great fit,” said Sayde Saad, spokesperson for Timberline Bank. “We’re really excited to share this with the community.”