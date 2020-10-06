VA Pink Out highlights cancer awareness
The annual Veterans and VA staff Pink Out will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center, 2121 North Ave.
The event promotes awareness about breast cancer for both veterans and staff. It will be in the main hospital lobby, featuring several displays and experts will be on hand to answer questions.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection of breast cancer means that the survival chances, as well as chances of a cure, are much improved. It is important to remember men can also get breast cancer, and it is important for them to share any physical changes with their providers. During these times of a global pandemic, Women’s Health Program is increasing its efforts to ensure that women continue to get their mammograms and regular check-ups.
Call Kayla Holst, director of communications at the Western Colorado Heath Care System at 314-6582 for information.