Kodiaxe grand opening set for today
Kodiaxe, 115 W. Grand Ave., will host its grand opening Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Kodiaxe offers ax throwing in downtown Grand Junction. Information about the event can be found on the company’s Facebook page, KodiaxeCO. More information and reservations can be found online at kodiaxe.com. The event will feature a food truck, live DJ and specials on throwing.
Stuff the Bus with supplies for students
The annual District 51 Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive goes until July 31.
Anyone with new school supplies to donate to local children can drop them off at the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall before the drive ends on Friday, July 31.
All donated supplies will be distributed to local schools that will get the supplies to the families who need them most. Parents who are in need of supplies can request assistance by talking to the office staff at their child’s school on or after July 21.
Requested items: No. 2 Pencils, colored pencils, markers, crayons, notebooks and notebook paper, graph paper, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, pocket folders, 3-ring binders, erasers.
Forty-four percent of all District 51 students live in households that meet federal income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals. For many of these families, school shopping can be difficult.