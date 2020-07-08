Man cited after crash in GJ on Tuesday
A crash in Grand Junction resulted in one vehicle flipping onto its side on Tuesday afternoon.
An adult man, with minors in the vehicle, was traveling northbound on Sixth Street when he reportedly ran a stop sign at Gunnison Avenue, a Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson said.
A second vehicle was eastbound on Gunnison Avenue and broadsided the man’s vehicle, resulting in it flipping onto its side. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The man was cited for disregarding a stop sign, the GJPD reports.
Highway crash in Silt on Monday kills 3
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office responded to a multi-fatality crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Silt on Monday.
Two pickups were reportedly involved in a head-on collision, resulting in a fire that engulfed both vehicles. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Positive identification has been difficult because of the crash and fire, and autopsies are scheduled for today, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was assisted by the Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Silt Police Department, Rifle Police Department, and Colorado Department of Transportation.
National Guard plans testing in Fruita
In an effort to test and offer baseline screenings for COVID-19 to all long term care facilities in the state, the Colorado National Guard will stage testing sites at Family Health West today through Friday.
Testing will be done at the Willows, a 25-unit secured living facility with residents who suffer from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s, and The Oaks, a 70-unit assisted living facility, both contain high-risk adults and have been locked down since the epidemic hit the Grand Valley.
Testing is not open to the public. Only Family Health West residents and staff will be screened along with volunteers, security personnel, onsite-vendors and local first responders. Family Health West and the National Guard are prepared to test up to 700 people.
This effort has been made possible Colorado Department of Public Health, Mesa County Health Department and the Colorado National Guard.
Rifle airport director honored by state
The longtime director of the Rifle Garfield County Airport has been honored by the state for his accomplishments at the facility during his 18 years in that job.
Brian Condie has been named the state’s “2020 Aviation Professional of the Year” by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics and the Colorado Aeronautical Board.
The award recognizes “an aviation professional who exhibits complete dedication to their community and airport, as well as for their outstanding contributions to the Colorado airport system,” the Division of Aeronautics said in a statement, according to a news release Tuesday from Garfield County, which owns the airport and employs Condie.
Condie is the third-longest tenured airport director in Colorado. During that time, the airport has made more than $56 million in capital improvements, including a complete runway realignment in 2010. It also became home to the state’s Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting.
According to the release, a 2020 economic impact study of airports said the Rifle Garfield County Airport supports 277 jobs and generates close to $41 million in annual business revenue.
Condie said in the release, “I appreciate all the support the Aeronautics Division has given the airport over the past 18 years I’ve been here. They have a vested interest in the airport and I’m very appreciative of the recognition. … There 76 airports in Colorado, so to receive this was very special.”