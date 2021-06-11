A fire burning near Moab, Utah, sent smoke billowing into the Grand Junction area Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service said in a tweet Thursday that the Pack Creek Fire was the culprit.
The Pack Creek Fire started Wednesday as a result of an unattended camp fire, according to Utah fire officials. The fire was last estimated to be at 400 acres and had destroyed at least one structure.
All homes in the Pack Creek community have been evacuated and the fire was at 0% containment as of Thursday’s update from Utah fire officials.
Robb State Park receives GOCO grant
The James M. Robb Colorado River State Park received a nearly $17,000 to help fund the replacement of a fishing pier.
The $16,912 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado will go toward updating the fishing pier at Corn Lake, according to a release from GOCO. The pier is designed for disabled fishing access and portions of it have begun to crack in recent years.
Work on the pier will require water levels in Corn Lake to be lowered, which will allow for some tamarisk and Russian olive tree removal, according to the release.
The park is partnering with Western Colorado Conservation Corps to clear the outlet ditch of the troublesome plants. The move is designed to take advantage of the work on the pier and improve habitat conditions within the park.
Great Outdoors Colorado was formed in 1992 and is funded by investing a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers, and open spaces. GOCO’s independent board awards competitive grants to local governments and land trusts, and makes investments through Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Sabotaged gas lines cost $1.4M to repair
ASPEN — Black Hills Energy says it has spent about $1.4 million to repair sabotaged natural gas lines that cut heat to Aspen-area homes and businesses in late December. Police say they’re still investigating the incident, which cut service to roughly 3,500 residences for three days during the resort town’s peak winter season.
Black Hills spokeswoman Carly West told The Aspen Times most of the repair costs for the Dec. 26 incident involved labor for repairs and help from other utilities. The sabotage occurred at three Aspen-area locations, one within the city and two in unincorporated Pitkin County.
Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson says the person or persons responsible had to have knowledge of the gas pipeline system to do what they did. Magnuson says detectives have interviewed current and former Black Hills employees as part of their investigation but have not identified any suspects. The FBI is involved in the probe.
Police say one vandalized site was inside a locked building that had been burglarized. Locks and chains securing gas valves were cut and the valves were turned to depressurize gas lines at that location and two others.