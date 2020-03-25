Suspect crashes car while fleeing deputies
A juvenile male was taken to the Department of Youth Corrections on Monday after crashing a vehicle while being pursued by local law enforcement. A second juvenile is facing potential charges as well.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of juvenile males vandalizing Grand Mesa Middle School on Monday at around 3 a.m. The suspects were located in a vehicle that reportedly drove at speeds in excess of 90 mph as deputies attempted to pull it over.
The vehicle rolled onto its side at the entrance to the desert on C Road and aid was given to the three juvenile males inside the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two were taken to a local hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone reported multiple juvenile males were throwing rocks at windows at three different schools: Grand Mesa Middle School, Thunder Mountain Elementary and Central High School that morning. The total damage is estimated between $4,000 and $5,000.
The driver also did not have permission to take the vehicle that was crashed, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to the Department of Youth Corrections after being medically cleared.
Military jets create a ruckus Monday
Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a thunderous noise descended upon the Grand Valley, lasting for what felt like more than a minute.
If you’re curious as to what caused such a roaring ruckus, three F-18 fighter jets stopped in to use West Star Aviation services to refuel. The jets were on a cross-country flight and took off just after 11 p.m., according to Grand Junction Regional Airport spokesman Joe Burtard.
Planes are exempt from noise ordinances, Burtard said, adding that the jets were most likely communicating with a tower in Denver as the local tower was closed around that time.
Pilots use flight patterns that are designated to them, Burtard said. Flight patterns are issued for safety reasons.
Laptop reported stolen at CMU
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is looking for any information on a suspect who stole a laptop and personal credit/debit cards from the Colorado Mesa University Maverick Center.
The suspect stole the missing items from a backpack located in a closet near the concession stand of the basketball courts at CMU in a theft reported to the Grand Junction Police Department on Feb. 29.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are asked to call Crime Stopper at 970-241-STOP (7867) or download the P3tips App on your mobile device. Information that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000.