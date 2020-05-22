CROSS ORCHARDS TO OPEN MAY 28
Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, will open to the public at 9 a.m. May 28 with the ride-on train running every half-hour until 3 p.m.
“To ensure the safety of our staff and volunteers we will be limiting the capacity of Cross Orchards to align with county guidelines, and our indoor exhibits spaces will remain closed for the time being,” according to a post at the Museum’s Facebook page,
“Our staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing the grounds, and we are so excited to share them with you. Cross Orchards will remain admission free (hooray!) and we are encouraging all those who are able to to donate after their visit,” the post said.
The museum will post a full list of safety precautions being are taken to ensure the ride on train and grounds of Cross are a safe place for to enjoy.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/MuseumsofWesternCO/ for information.
LINDSEY STIRLING CONCERT POSTPONED
The Lindsey Stirling: Artemis Tour North America 2020 concert, that was scheduled for July 10, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, has been postponed, according to information at theampgj.com.
A new date will be announced as soon as possible. Visit the website for more information.
MINERAL LEASE GRANTS AWARDED
The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District Board of Directors awarded $200,000 to two Mesa County public entities Wednesday.
The Grand Junction Police Department received $150,000 for improvements to their fire range facility, according to a release from the lease district board.
Another $50,000 in funds went to the city of Fruita for railroad crossing improvements at 16 Road.
The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District formed in 2011 and distributes grant dollars aimed at enhancing social and economic conditions in Mesa County. Funding comes from mineral lease payments distributed to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, which sends money back to counties and municipalities impacted by mineral leases.
Since 2011, the city of Fruita has been awarded five grants totaling $560,000, according to the press release.
Grand Junction area public entities have been awarded 20 such grants totaling $3,303,416 since 2011, according to the release.