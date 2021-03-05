CMU names leader of Montrose campus
After a national search, Colorado Mesa University announced Steve Metheny to lead its Montrose campus, at 245 S. Cascade Ave.
The announcement came in a letter to the CMU community.
Metheny has long been a professor of developmental math and business classes at the campus. According to his LinkedIn page, he has served in that role since 1991. A Montrose native, Metheny also was an engineer with the Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
“(He) was instrumental in bringing technological improvements and fiber optics and broadband to the region,” the letter said.
The CMU Montrose campus opened in 1991 and offers nine programs, including bsuiness administration, education and welding.
Utah OKs creation of 2 new state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state lawmakers approved the creation of two new state parks on Thursday.
The new Utahraptor State Park will be located in the Dalton Wells area in Grand County near a huge deposit of dinosaur bones in the eastern part of the state. The park will be named after the state dinosaur.
And the Lost Creek Reservoir in Morgan County will be renamed the Lost Creek State Park.
The bill was passed 63-9 in the House. The state will designate $36.5 million for the two state parks. The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk for signing.
Supporters of the creation of the Utahraptor State Park hope the government will preserve fossils that are currently being stolen from the area, KSTU-TV reported.
The Utahraptor State Park would be located about 15 miles northwest of Moab and would comprise of 6,500 acres of land, trails of every kind and campgrounds.
BYU students rally for LGBTQ inclusion
PROVO, Utah — Students at Brigham Young University wore rainbow colors this week in support of the LGBTQ campus community, a year after the school said what it characterized as “same-sex romantic behavior” was prohibited and would lead to discipline under school code.
“Color The Campus” organizer Bradley Talbot said even though it was a year ago, LGBTQ students on the northern Utah private campus continue to face challenges, KUTV-TV reported.
“It needs to be addressed and it still hasn’t,” he said.
Last February, BYU deleted the words “homosexual behavior” from the school’s honor code, causing confusion among LGBTQ students over what is and what is not allowed.
The code prohibited sexual activity outside of marriage, but same-sex couples publicly lauded the code change and shared pictures of themselves holding hands and kissing their partners.
Colo. county eliminates COVID limits
WESTCLIFFE — Citing major declines in coronavirus cases and progress in vaccinations, the Custer County Board of Commissioners has voted to eliminate all pandemic-related restrictions on social gatherings, businesses and government operations.
KCNC-TV reports that the board voted Thursday to lift restrictions immediately. Health authorities in the southern Colorado county consulted with the state health department before recommending action to the board.