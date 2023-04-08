GJPD officers involved in fatal shooting on April 1 identified
The Grand Junction Police Department has identified the two officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 1. Both officers discharged their duty weapons during this incident.
Corporal Logan Martin is a nine-year veteran of the GJPD. Corporal Martin serves as a Patrol Officer, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Patrol Tactics Instructor, and SWAT Team Operator.
Officer Trever Olsen has served as a Patrol Officer with the Grand Junction Police Department for two years.
Both officers discharged their weapons, according to the GJPD news release.
Erick Jara, 27, of Grand Junction was killed in the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of Walnut Ave.
As is standard protocol with any officer involved shooting, both officers are currently on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation which takes place separately from the criminal investigation being conducted by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.
This incident remains under investigation by CIRT. Information previously released regarding this incident can be found here.
Roice-Hurst Humane Society Kitten Shower Donation Drive is today
Kitten season is here, so Roice-Hurst Humane Society is hosting its Kitten Shower Donation Drive today and encourages the community to bring tax-deductible donations, enjoy a shelter tour, learn about fostering and meet some kittens.
The donation drive will take place from noon-4 p.m. at the Grand Junction shelter at 362 28 Rd. and from noon-3 p.m. at the Delta shower at 720 W. Fourth St.
Items on Roice-Hurst’s wish list include Kitten Milk Replacer (KMR) powder, Miracle Nipples (mini and regular), kitten nursing bottles, Snuggle Safe heating disks, digital kitchen scales, unscented baby wipes, non-clumping and unscented litter, canned kitten food, soft receiving blankets, cat carriers and monetary donations.
Grand Valley Career and Job Fair set for Wednesday at Lincoln Park
The Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC) and Colorado Mesa University are collaborating once again for the third annual Grand Valley Career and Job Fair, set to take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln Park (910 N. 12th St.).
Job seekers are encouraged to come to the hiring event well-prepared and dressed for success. Prospective employers will meet applicants on the spot, saving valuable time and simplifying the hiring process. Job seekers also get to view an assortment of employment opportunities and meet many of the hiring managers in person.
More than 100 employers will be at the event to offer full and part-time jobs, representing industries such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and manufacturing.
“We are excited to once again collaborate with Colorado Mesa University on this highly successful event,” said MCWFC Director Lindsay Bullock. “By combining our efforts, we are able to attract a much larger audience of job seekers and businesses to ensure the Grand Valley Career and Job Fair is a benefit to our community.”