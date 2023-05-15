PALISADE RAILROAD CROSSINGS CLOSED

Railroad crossings in the Palisade area will be closed to allow work crews from Union Pacific to do track maintenance.
Closures will begin today at Elberta Avenue. Detours will be set up. Work will continue on Wednesday.
All closures will begin at 6 a.m.
On Wednesday-Thursday work will be at the 37 1/10 Road location. Blower Avenue will be closed on Friday-Saturday.
Kluge Avenue is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday-Thursday, May 31-June 1.
Main Street is scheduled to be closed on Friday-Saturday, June 2-3.
Closure schedules are subject to change.
TENNIS TOURNEY TO BENEFIT THE HOUSE
The first-ever Colman Classic tennis tournament will be held over Father’s Day weekend, June 15-18.
The tournament will be held at the Elliott Tennis Center on the Colorado Mesa University campus and divisions will include junior singles and doubles, and men’s, women’s and mixed 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 doubles. The adult tournament will not have a singles division.
Entry is $30 per person for singles, $20 per person for doubles.
The tournament is a fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds from the tournament will be donated to The House, a youth shelter providing a safe place for homeless teens on the Western Slope.
There will also be a Tennis Carnival Saturday night for all ages where beginners to pros can step on court to win prizes. There will also be a food truck on side Saturday.