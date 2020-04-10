Easter sunrise services set in Delta
Delta Ministries will host a Resurrection Sunrise Worship Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, at the Tru Vu Drive In in Delta.
The service is organized by Delta-area pastors and is offered to the community as a "safe way to gather as one to celebrate Easter," according to a flyer.
The event is approved by Delta County Health officials and the Colorado Public Health and Environment. The service will be live on the stage and will be broadcast on a transmitter radio frequency that attendees can locate on their car's radio. Those attending must remain in their vehicles and carpooling among separate households is discouraged.
Donations will be accepted after the service as visitors exit and will go to Tru Vu Drive In.