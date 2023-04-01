The Community Easter Sunrise Service hosted by the Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance is set for 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, in the parking lot of Central High School, 550 Warrior Way.
Take a chair or listen to the broadcast from your vehicle.
“Join us as pastors, ministers and churches from across the valley come together to celebrate our risen Savior,” invites the Facebook event page at facebook.com/gjalliance.
ShareFest assists the community
Registration is open for individuals seeking assistance with home projects during the ShareFest 2023 weekend, happening Saturday and Sunday, April 29–30.
Many faith-based organizations in the Grand Valley will participate in the event that serves the community “sharing the love of Jesus tangibly” with its neighbors in a variety of ways, a news release said.
This is the 16th year for ShareFest in Grand Junction. More than 50 faith-based organizations have participated in the event through neighborhood clean up, school project needs, assisting the elderly by washing windows, turning mattresses, yard work and swamp cooler start-up.
There is no charge and no strings attached. If you know someone who could use help, or if you need some help yourself, go to gjsharefest.com to register or call 970-778-4880. The deadline for submitting projects is April 21.
Passover Seder dinner Wednesday
The eight-day symbolic festival of Passover, celebrated by Jewish communities throughout the world, will be observed in Grand Junction, with three visiting rabbis.
“Passover involves retelling the story of when the Jewish people had their exodus from Egypt and were first held in bondage, then freed,” a news release said.
“Part of the celebration is about the history and storytelling. It’s all about making it come alive and relevant to us today,” said visiting Rabbi Mendel Mintz in the release.
Area Jewish residents have partnered with Chabad in Aspen to host a community Passover Seder at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive. Cost is $25 for adults, $15 for children and a sponsorship is $500.
The event is open to all and will include a traditional, kosher four-course gourmet dinner catered by the Aspen Jewish Community Center, kosher wines and “Shmurah” Matza from Israel, the release said.