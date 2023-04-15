Covenant’s Jerome is retiring
After more than 33 years of serving Covenant Presbyterian Church as “pastor and dear friend,” Pastor Chuck Jerome will retire at the end of April.
“While it’s always sweet sorrow to part, we are most grateful to him and his faithfulness to our church family,” a news release said.
Pastor Jerome’s last Sunday with Covenant is April 30. A farewell party with food and entertainment will follow the 10 a.m. worship service at the church, 237 32 Road. All are invited. If you plan to stay for lunch, call 970-434-5683 to RSVP.
Evening prayer for mourning
Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, will host an Evening Prayer for Those Who Mourn at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The service is open to all and provides a gentle space to find comfort while exploring faith and spirituality.
Go to nativitygj.org for information.
All invited to Young Life event
The public is invited to celebrate kids at the Grand Valley Young Life Dessert Banquet happening from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road.
Nashville singer/songwriter Christopher Williams is the guest artist. Young Life serves middle and high school youth along with a college ministry at Colorado Mesa University.
For reservations go to gv.younglife.org or call 970-243-7684.
Joseph Center founder to speak
Daughters of the King Ministry will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Thursday, with spiritually-inspiring speaker, Mona Highline.
Highline was recently selected Nexstar’s 2023 Remarkable Woman of the Year out of thousands of nominees across the country. She founded the Joseph Center, an organization aimed at helping the homeless and at-risk youth.
The “wonderful night full of prayer, fellowship, worship” takes place at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Business Loop. Women ages 16 and older are invited. There is no childcare. A light meal will be served. Bring your friends and your favorite dessert.
To register, call Karen at 970-261-2382 or Linda at 970-261-9318.
Network hosts ‘April Foods Day’
Grand Valley Interfaith Network is hosting “April Foods Day” to collect non-perishable food and other items to fill the pantries of five local charities that feed people throughout the valley.
Spiritual communities, non-faith based organizations, and individuals are invited to participate.
Customized shopping lists, attached to empty grocery bags, are provided. Each list is unique to a specific food bank — Child and Migrant Services, Clifton Christian Church Food Pantry, Community Food Bank, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, and Grand Valley Peace & Justice — and helps ensure the agency receives its most needed items.
Grocery bags with shopping lists can be picked up from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at the Grand Valley Peace & Justice resource desk, at the Office Suites entrance of The Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave. Lists are also available online at grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com/p/events-news.html.
The agencies will be present to accept your donations and provide information about how they serve in the community during the drop-off event, happening from 9–11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the east parking lot of the Downtown Vineyard Church, on the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Grand Avenue. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Go to the website or call 970-261-7695 for information.
City allows Muslim call to prayers
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.
The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, after the vote. He said the action in Minneapolis shows the world that a “nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise.”
Minneapolis has had a flourishing population of East African immigrants since at least the 1990s, and mosques now are common.