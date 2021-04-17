Network hosts food bank collection
Grand Valley Interfaith Network will host a May Day Foods Day food drive on Saturday, May 15, to benefit five local food banks that feed people from Palisade to Fruita.
All spiritual communities, non-faith based organizations, and individuals are invited to participate.
Grocery bags are provided that have specific food lists attached so that the foods most needed are provided. The food banks being served by this event are Child and Migrant Services, The Agape Food Basket, The Community Food Bank, Clifton Christian Church Food Program, and Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
“These agencies will be present at the drop-off location to accept and load your generous donations into their respective vehicles and provide information about their good works in the community,” a news release said.
You can pick up grocery bags — with shopping lists attached — from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at the Grand Valley Peace & Justice resource desk, at the Office Suites entrance of The Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave. The lists are also available at grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com/p/events-news.html.
Drop-off will be from 9 a.m.– noon May 15, in the east parking lot of the Downtown Vineyard Church, at the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Grand Avenue.
Call Sherry Cole at 261-7695 or email at programcoordinator@gvpeacejustice.org for information.