Religion briefs: April 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Animals and humans are welcomeAll well-behaved creatures — human and animal — are invited to attend the Paws for a Blessing Service happening from 5–6 p.m. on Sunday, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.The monthly service honors the human/non-human animal bond and will be outdoors around the fire pit, behind the church, weather permitting.The service will move indoors if the weather dictates.Be prepared to observe any pandemic precautions. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Weather Service Christianity Human Headline Animal Religion Paw Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 63° Fri Friday 63°/38° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:28 AM Sunset: 07:38:17 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:54 AM Sunset: 07:39:15 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 40° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/40° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:55:19 AM Sunset: 07:40:13 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:45 AM Sunset: 07:41:11 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 9% 33° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/33° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:52:11 AM Sunset: 07:42:09 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: W @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 33F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:38 AM Sunset: 07:43:07 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/36° Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:05 AM Sunset: 07:44:05 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business