Animals and humans are welcome

All well-behaved creatures — human and animal — are invited to attend the Paws for a Blessing Service happening from 5–6 p.m. on Sunday, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.

The monthly service honors the human/non-human animal bond and will be outdoors around the fire pit, behind the church, weather permitting.

The service will move indoors if the weather dictates.

Be prepared to observe any pandemic precautions.