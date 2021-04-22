Headline goes here
The National Day of Prayer will be observed Thursday, May 6 and the community is invited to join a local event that will begin at 12:15 that afternoon, at the Mesa County Courthouse, Sixth Street and Rood Avenue.
Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance will host the observance with the focus theme of "Lord, pour out your Love, Life and Liberty, 2 Corinthians 3:17.”
The program will include prayer for leaders of the major areas of influence such as government, business, education, law enforcement, media, arts and entertainment, church and family, a news release said.
Call 640-9672 for information.