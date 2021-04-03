Easter sunrise service at Delta Drive-In
An Easter sunrise service is planned for 7 a.m. Sunday at Tru-Vu Drive-In, 1001 Colorado Highway 92, in Delta.
Delta area churches are organizing the event. The radio frequency to listen to the service will be posted as you enter the grounds. Donations will be accepted as you leave and will be given to the hosts for the use of the facility.
Call Vicky at 874-3847 for information.
Animal blessing service at Nativity
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 pm Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.
The service honors the human and animal bond and takes place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the nondenominational service. Humans should wear a mask and maintain social distancing, according to a news release.
“Cats, dogs, horses and the rest of God’s creation” are exempt from the mask order, the release said.