Pray Thursday for our nation

The annual National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 5.

A prayer gathering, sponsored by the Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance, invites the community “to come together to pray God’s favor and guidance for our nation,” a news release said.

The observance is at noon Thursday, at the Mesa County Courthouse, at Sixth Street and Rood Avenue.

Call Pastor Jim Hale at 970-640-9672 for information.

Paws for a Blessing on Sunday

The monthly Paws for a Blessing service, honoring the human/non-human animal bond, will be from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.

The service will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church if weather permits. If needed, the service will move indoors.

This month’s gathering will include an Animal Memorial service. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at this non-denominational service.