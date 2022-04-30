Religion Briefs: April 30, 2022 Apr 30, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pray Thursday for our nationThe annual National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 5.A prayer gathering, sponsored by the Grand Junction Ministerial Alliance, invites the community “to come together to pray God’s favor and guidance for our nation,” a news release said.The observance is at noon Thursday, at the Mesa County Courthouse, at Sixth Street and Rood Avenue.Call Pastor Jim Hale at 970-640-9672 for information.Paws for a Blessing on SundayThe monthly Paws for a Blessing service, honoring the human/non-human animal bond, will be from 5–6 p.m. Sunday, at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.The service will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church if weather permits. If needed, the service will move indoors.This month’s gathering will include an Animal Memorial service. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at this non-denominational service. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Headline News Release Jim Hale Worship Christianity Observance National Day Grand Junction Guidance Nation Paw Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 35° 65° Fri Friday 65°/35° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:56 AM Sunset: 08:05:16 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 47° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/47° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:43 AM Sunset: 08:06:14 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 45° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/45° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:15:30 AM Sunset: 08:07:11 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 45F. W winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 5% 48° 69° Mon Monday 69°/48° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:14:19 AM Sunset: 08:08:09 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 24% 40° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/40° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:13:09 AM Sunset: 08:09:06 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wed 10% 40° 65° Wed Wednesday 65°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:12 AM Sunset: 08:10:04 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 46° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/46° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:10:53 AM Sunset: 08:11:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business