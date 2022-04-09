Community Seder dinner planned
The eight-day symbolic festival of Passover, celebrated by Jewish communities throughout the world, will be observed in Grand Junction next week, with three visiting rabbis.
“Passover involves retelling the story of when the Jewish people had their exodus from Egypt and were first held in bondage, then freed,” a news release said.
“Part of the celebration is about the history and storytelling. It’s all about making it come alive and relevant to us today.”
The community Passover Seder will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive.
The event is open to all and will include a traditional, kosher four-course gourmet dinner catered by the Aspen Jewish Community Center, kosher wines and ‘Shmurah’ Matza from Israel.
“For anyone who has never been … it will be an eye-opening experience, and for anyone who has attended before, it will bring back a lot of memories,” the release said.
The cost to attend is $25 for adults, $15 for children and $500 to sponsor. No one will be turned away because of lack of funds. Reservations are required and can be made online at JCCAspen.com/Gjseder or by calling 970-367-7572.
Christian Fellowship fundraiser
The seventh annual Western Colorado Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spring Fundraiser will take place April 29, featuring America’s Got Talent comedian Mike Goodwin and former NFL coach and Marine colonel, Les Steckel.
The FCA “Date Night” will be at Victory Life Church in Fruita. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the silent auction and photo booth. The VIP reception also begins at 5 p.m. with opportunities for sponsors to meet Steckel and other potential guests yet to be announced.
Corporate sponsorships begin at $600 to reserve a table for eight people and gain entrance to the VIP reception. Individual tickets for the event are $65 and include the banquet dinner, dessert, and silent and live auctions.
Registration is online at westerncoloradofca.org/datenight. To learn more about FCA in Western Colorado, go to the website or call Tina Snover, (540) 908-7081 or email tsnover@fca.org.
Daughters of the King celebrate
Daughters of the King Ministry will host its first event from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road.
The featured speaker is Mona Highline and the event includes a free meal and free child care.
RSVP to Deb at 303-859-6900.
Thousands of Easter eggs to hunt
Landmark Baptist Church will host a community candy egg hunt on from noon–1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Long Family Memorial Park.
All ages are invited. There will be thousands of eggs to grab and collect along with a teen booth and free giveaways for teens and adults.
The event includes the sharing of the Easter story, singing of songs and the egg hunt.