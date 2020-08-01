Churches celebrate ‘Interfaith Week’
The Grand Valley Interfaith Network (GVIN) is celebrating major world religions as part of its third annual “Interfaith Awareness Week” happening Monday through Aug. 9.
The Grand Junction City Council presented the proclamation July 15 in recognition of the weeklong event, and the town of Fruita is scheduled to approve a similar proclamation Tuesday, a news release said.
“The acknowledgement helps GVIN to raise awareness about the organization and the way its faith leaders interact with, befriend, and support one another, regardless of a preferred religion, spiritual belief, or secular affiliation. It is a learning opportunity for all involved and is carried out with mutual respect and curiosity.” Because of the pandemic, many of the events held in the past two years will not take place this year.
“However, GVIN continues to support one another, encourages its members to contribute to local food banks through cash donations, and shares resource information within and around the community to help those in need,” the release said.
Current cooperative plans for Interfaith Awareness Week include:
Interfaith messages by GVIN members at their respective churches and centers during August (mostly through online services).
Blood drive donations throughout the week at St. Mary’s Blood Center. Call 298-2555 to schedule an appointment.
Educational information about various religions via the GVIN website and social media.
The Grand Valley Interfaith Network was incorporated in 1977. Go to GrandValleyInterfaithNetwork.org for information.