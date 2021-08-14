Explorer’s Bible Study begins soon
The weekly Explorer’s Bible Study will begin Aug. 25 at Redlands Community Church, 2327 Broadway.
The interdenominational Bible study is open to all women in the Grand Valley and goes from 9:30–11:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, through April 7.
Participants will study the book of Genesis. Call Becky at 260-0880 for information.
Church security issues discussed
The Mesa County Church Safety Network will host a summit meeting from 6–9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 3941 27 1/2 Road.
Churches from around the valley are invited to hear founder of the Faith Based Safety Network, Carl Chinn, speak about church safety issues and concerns. The summit will also include representatives from area law enforcement agencies addressing any concerns of those in attendance.
All houses of worship and residents in the community are invited.
Call 261-4035 for information.
Ex-guv to direct Tabernacle Choir
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah governor and U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Mike Leavitt was named as the new president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square on Friday.
As choir president, the three-time governor will manage operations, employees and marketing and supervise hundreds of volunteers. The world-famous choir, formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, is a longtime staple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“The world yearns for peace and the fundamental product of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is music that evokes peace,” Leavitt told The Salt Lake Tribune. “The choir has what the world needs, and I will use whatever skills I have so that the largest audience in the world has a chance to hear and feel those feelings.”
The choir suspended rehearsals, performances and tours during the coronavirus pandemic but announced last month that it will return with the orchestra with a live broadcast on Sept. 19.
Leavitt is replacing Ron Jarrett, who had served as the troupe’s president since 2012, and was the first president to have been a member of the choir.
Nominations for Gospel awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — North Carolina-based Elevation Worship and singer-songwriter Brandon Lake are each nominated for seven awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, and Elevation’s lead singer and songwriter Chris Brown earned nine nominations.
The 52nd annual Dove Awards are planned for Oct. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the leading voices in gospel and worship music will be honored.
Steven Furtick, the pastor of Elevation Church in North Carolina and songwriter for the worship group, also had 10 nominations, making him the top non-artist nominee. Other artists with several nominations are for KING & COUNTRY, CeCe Winans, Ed Cash and Zach Williams.
Artist of the year nominees are Elevation Worship, for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham and Zach Williams. Gospel artist of the year include CeCe Winans, Jonathan McReynolds, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Travis Greene.
‘Lay hands on’ lawsuit in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas death-row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection.
John Henry Ramirez, 37, is scheduled to be put to death in the Texas death chamber on Sept. 8, but his attorneys said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Corpus Christi that state prison officials had denied his request to have his pastor lay hands on him as he dies.
The lawsuit asked a federal judge to allow Dana Moore, pastor of the Second Baptist Church, a Corpus Christi congregation of about 200 worshippers, to be present in the death chamber at his execution and lay hands on him as Ramirez dies. The lawsuit states that Moore has ministered to Ramirez for five years.