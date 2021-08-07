Unitarians host parents meeting
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley will host a parent information meeting for its kindergarten through first grade Our Whole Lives education program.
In this informational session, parents will learn about the OWL sexuality education program for kindergarten and first graders. The facilitators will answer questions and lead discussion about the program. Childcare will be provided.
The meeting is from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, with a pizza lunch available for families before the meeting, from 11:30 a.m.–noon.
Call 257-0772 for information.
Drive-thru supplies for students
Vineyard Community Church will give away backpacks and school supplies from 12:30–1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 2711 Unaweep Ave.
Enter the church’s south parking lot from Pinon Street for this drive-thru event. The community is also invited to the weekly church service at 10 a.m., followed by a free lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Go to vineyardchurchgj.org for information.