Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway, will host its annual Lessons & Carols service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The service features the singing of beloved carols, advent season readings, and musicians. The event is free and open to the public. A Zoom option is also available at https://bit.ly/3a2e2gp.
Women invited to Appleton event
Daughters of the King’s December event will feature a Christmas celebration with speaker Pastor Kathie Boyce.
The event is from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road. There will be a Christmas meal with registration. Women ages 16 and older are invited. Child care will not be available.
Call Karen at 970-261-2382 or Linda at 970-261-9318 to register.
Blue Christmas of sharing, safety
First United Methodist Church will host a Blue Christmas service from noon–1 p.m. Thursday, in the sanctuary, at 522 White Ave.
The service is designed for anyone in the community who is not finding the holidays to be “merry and bright,” a news release said.
“It will be a time to seek a moment of peaceful worship, coming together in a shared, safe gathering where each person can relax quietly in God’s presence and love. There will be music, scripture, a message, and candles,” the release said.
A public menorah lighting for the Jewish holiday of Chanukah is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave.
Chanukah begins Sunday night Dec. 18, and lasts for eight days, according to a news release.
“Public lightings take place across the world in locations ranging from ski towns and Caribbean islands to famous landmarks and sports arenas,” a news release said.
The Jewish outreach organization Chabad-Lubavitch has planned Chanukah events in hundreds of cities in the United States and 100 countries. Celebrations in Vail will include menorahs made from skis. In New Mexico, organizers hope to create a one-of-a-kind menorah made from hot-air balloons.
Destinations like Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba will also have menorah lightings, along with one in Curacao, home to the oldest synagogue in the Western Hemisphere, dating to 1732.
Landmark ceremonies include the White House, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Kremlin in Moscow and Germany’s Brandenburg Gate. London’s Trafalgar Square will host a 30-foot menorah outfitted with specially designed environmentally friendly bulbs, commissioned by the London Climate Change Agency. The world’s largest menorah, standing 36 feet tall, will be lit just outside Central Park in New York City.
Grand Junction’s Menorah Lighting is coordinated by Chabad of Aspen and will include Chanukah music, hot latkes, donuts, dreidels, activities for children, and more.