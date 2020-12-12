Drive-thru float event has been canceled
First United Methodist Church has canceled its Christmas float drive through-event that was scheduled for this evening in the church parking lot.
“Due to a rise in positive COVID cases, we feel it best to cancel this event,” a news release said.
“At FUMC GJ, the safety of our church family, friends, and our community is next to none. This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is the best decision to be made. Thank you to those who have helped and put their time and effort into this becoming a reality. We are forever grateful for the giving hearts of the Grand Valley! May God bless you all this Christmas season,” the release said.