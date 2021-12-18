Religion briefs: Dec. 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Headline goes hereChurch of the Nativity will host its monthly Celtic Evening Prayer service at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.This simple service is designed to create a space for contemplation and is open to the community. Masks are requested. A Zoom option is also available at https://bit.ly/3a2e2gp. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Option Church Of The Nativity Theatre Christianity Celtic Evening Prayer Religion Zoom Headline Mask Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView