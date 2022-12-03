A weeklong Mosaic workshop will take place at Monday through Friday, Dec. 5-9, at St. Nicholas Church.
The workshop will be lead by the Fathers of AthoPetra Mosaics. The Fathers are Orthodox monks who studied at the renowned Mosaic School of Friuli, Italy, and whose work is features in museums and churches internationally.
The fathers teach Mosaic workshops throughout the world. Cost of the workshop is $50. These workshops usually cost more than $1,000 but the Grand Junction event is underwritten by a generous grant from Leadership 100, a news release said. Space is limited. Register at saintnicholasgj.org/mosaics.
The week will culminate with free lectures on Byzantine iconography, from 1-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. The public is welcome to all events.
Go to the website for information.
Event benefits African artisans
St. Luke’s Church in Delta will host an African Team Ministry Craft and Jewelry Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today , 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the church, at Fifth and Palmer streets. Shoppers can browse an assortment of jewelry, stone and wood carvings, decorative scarves, and musical instruments made from natural woods, fibers, and semi-precious stones, a news release said.
Proceeds go to African Team Ministries who continue to support the African artisans as well as clean water projects for drought-torn parts of East Africa.
St. Luke’s will also host its annual Noon Advent Concerts from 12:10-12:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, featuring a variety of Christmas music.
The church’s Blue Christmas Service, focusing on those who have lost loved ones and are experiencing grief, is planned for 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Prayers and lighting of candles will be included in the Holy Eucharist service format. Call (970) 874-9832 for information.