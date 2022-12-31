First Presbyterian Church, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association, will host a one-hour class geared toward helping people manage their loved one’s most common behavioral challenges associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will be from 1–2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road.
“After the holidays, many people discover that loved ones they haven’t see in a while are struggling with some form of dementia,” a news release said.
“Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways people living with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost.”
The class teaches how to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of these behavioral challenges.
The free class is open to the public. Registration is required. To sign up email Woo Bandel at wlbandel@alz.org or call 970-714-2875.
Ailing former pope receives Mass
ROME — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was in stable condition Friday after suffering a decline in his health and participated in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome honored “this last stretch of his pilgrimage.”
The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin Friday afternoon saying Benedict had been able to rest well for a second night.
“He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. “At present his condition is stationary.”
On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Francis called for prayers for Benedict, resulting in an outpouring of messages of solidarity from rank-and-file Catholics and cardinals alike.
In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign, saying he no longer had the strength of body or mind to lead the then 1.2-billion-member Catholic Church. His resignation paved the way for Francis’ election.