The Baha’is of Grand Junction will mark the 100th anniversary of the ascension of Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the founder of the Baha’i Faith, with a free film screening that is open to the community.
“The Baha’i Faith originated in Iran in the mid-19th century. In less than 200 years it has become a universal faith present in every country in the world with adherents from virtually every national, ethnic, religious, and tribal background,” a news release said.
“Before Baha’u’llah, the Founder of the Baha’i Faith, died in 1892, He designated His son, Abdu’l-Baha, to become the interpreter of His teachings and leader of the Faith,” the release said.
“Abdu’l-Baha’s life of service is an inspiration to the millions of people worldwide who are honoring Him now, 100 years after His death,” the release said.
A newly released film, “Exemplar,” will be shown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the Community Room at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St. The film portrays the life of Abdu’l-Baha and “the profound effect He had on people, both past and present,” the release said.
“The film reflects the universal principles embodied, both in word and deed, by Abdu’l-Baha — principles that animate a global movement of individuals, communities, and institutions, striving to emulate his example in service to humanity.”
The 55-minute film will be followed by light refreshments and an opportunity to chat. All are welcome to the free event.
Blessings for loyal companions
December’s Paws for a Blessing service is planned for 5–6 p.m. on Sunday at Church of the Nativity, 2175 Broadway.
This monthly service honors the human/non-human animal bond and takes place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church. In the event of inclement weather, the service may move indoors. All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denotational service.
Be prepared to observe appropriate COVID precautions.