Don’t miss ‘Christmas Through the Ages’
First United Methodist Church will host a drive-through float viewing and program from 5:30–8 p.m. Dec. 12, in the church parking lot at 522 White Ave.
The float is the entry the church was going to use for the now canceled Parade of Lights, so it is themed accordingly — “Christmas Through the Ages,” a news release said.
The four-scene float features a manger scene, a Victorian-era Christmas, a Wild West Christmas, and a Future Christmas. The public is invited to come, park their car and listen to the Christmas program that will be transmitted on the radio at 98.9 FM or just drive through to view.
“We understand that 2020 has just been tough for everyone and some of our Christmas traditions just simply won’t happen this year. So, we want to give back to the community and create fun Christmas traditions that keep everyone safe,” the release said.
Go to facebook.com/fumcgj or email connectionalministry@fumcgj.org for information.
St. Luke’s celebrating with Advent music
This year’s Tuesday Advent concerts at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Delta can be viewed in person with COVID-19 protocols or live streamed on Zoom.
Concerts are from 12:10–12:55 p.m. at the church, 145 W. Fifth St. in Delta.
Brad and Kathy Kolman and Friends will perform Dec. 8; Harps in Motion, under the direction of Robin Freed is scheduled for Dec. 15; and Rich Burdick on guitar is set for Dec. 22.
Call 874-9489 or 874-9832 for the Zoom link and more information.