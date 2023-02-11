Religion Briefs: Feb. 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Spaghetti dinner with HeartA spaghetti and meatball dinner is planned for 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 790 26½ Road.Cost is $20, for a family and $8 for an individual. Ages younger than 6 eat for free.Daughters of King host speakerDaughters of the King Ministry will host its February event on Thursday evening, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road.Women ages 16 and older are invited to join the “night full of prayer, fellowship, worship, a light meal and our inspired speaker, Jennifer Daniels,” a news release said.There will be no childcare. To register, call Karen at 970-261-2382 or Linda at 970-261-9318.India rescinds ‘Cow Hug Day’NEW DELHI — India’s government on Friday withdrew its appeal to citizens to mark Valentine’s Day next week not as a celebration of romance but as “Cow Hug Day” to better promote Hindu values.The appeal had attracted widespread criticism from political rivals and on social media.A terse statement issued by the government-run Animal Welfare Board of India said the appeal issued Wednesday “stands withdrawn.”Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, said the call to hug cows had been “absolutely crazy, defying logic.”Young, educated Indians typically spend Valentine’s Day crowding parks and restaurants, exchanging gifts and holding parties.The Animal Welfare Board had said Wednesday that “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.”Devout Hindus, who worship cows as holy, say the Western holiday goes against traditional Indian values. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Religion Food Roads And Traffic Gastronomy Politics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 27° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:24 AM Sunset: 05:46:39 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 27° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:09:15 AM Sunset: 05:47:48 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 23% 32° 50° Mon Monday 50°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 66% 25° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/25° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:07 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Wed 54% 10° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:05:42 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 11° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/11° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:29 AM Sunset: 05:52:24 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 19° 39° Fri Friday 39°/19° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:15 AM Sunset: 05:53:32 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business