Church holds drive-thru Ash Wednesday
First United Methodist Church will have a drive-through Ash Wednesday event from noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in front of the church, 522 White Ave.
There will be clearly marked areas where participants should drive their vehicle for Pastor Steve to distribute the ashes.
“We are asking that people please wear a mask while they’re receiving their ashes. Pastor Steve will be masked as well,” a news release said.
The church will also hand out at-home Lent bag activities for families to engage in Lent from home, similar to the Christmas Eve bags, the release said. The bags will also include information on future events and how to connect with the different church ministries.
Two Lenten studies at Nativity
Church of the Nativity’s Rev. Lauren RE Larkin will host two Lenten studies meant to guide you in exploring the process of self-reckoning.
“Anxious to Talk About It,” by Rev. Dr. Carolyn B. Helsel, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 23.
“Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us,” by Justin Michael Williams, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 24.
All sessions will be on Zoom. Find study details and free registration at nativitygj.org.