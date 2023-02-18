Religion Briefs: Feb. 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Evening prayers at NativityChurch of the Nativity will host two evening prayer services next week:Celtic Evening Prayer will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19Evening Prayer for Those Who Mourn will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21Both services are open to the public, and provide a gentle space to explore faith and spirituality.Church of the Nativity is at 2175 Broadway, across from Redlands Middle School. Go to nativitygj.org for information.Buddhist meditation classesA monthly series of authentic Buddhist meditation classes will begin Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Redlands Community Center.Classes will go from 10:30–11:45 a.m., and are suitable for beginners and experienced practitioners alike, a news release said.Each class comprises a guided meditation, a teaching based on the meditation topic, a “turn-and-talk” discussion and a final meditation.The upcoming classes are:Feb. 25: Meditations to Clear Your MindMarch 25: Meditations for RelaxationApril 22: Good Heart, Calm Mind: Meditations to Improve RelationshipsFor information and to register, go to meditationincolorado.org/grand-junction. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Religion Buddhism Psychology Liturgy Christianity Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 15° 32° Fri Friday 32°/15° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 05:53:33 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 21° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 05:54:41 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sun 11% 23° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/23° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 05:55:49 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 26° 44° Mon Monday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:59:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:56 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tue 48% 39° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/39° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM Sunset: 05:58:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Occasional light rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 71% 21° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/21° Watching a potential winter storm. Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:56:48 AM Sunset: 05:59:10 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 42% 28° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/28° Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM Sunset: 06:00:17 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business