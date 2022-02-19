Celtic evening prayer at Nativity
Church of the Nativity will host its monthly Celtic Evening Prayer Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 2175 Broadway.
This simple service is designed to create a space for contemplation, and is open to the community. Masks are requested.
Go to nativitygj.org for more information.
