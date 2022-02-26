Immaculate Heart Lenten meals

The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host a Lenten Fish Fry every Friday during Lent.

The dinner will be from 4:30–7 p.m. Fridays, March 4–April 8, at the church, 790 26 1/2 Road.

The menu is baked cod or fried pollock, coleslaw, french fries or mashed potatoes, green beans, clam chowder soup, rolls and butter and a dessert.

Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6–12. Children younger than 6 are free.

St. Joseph fish fries for Lent

Knights of Columbus 1062 will host fish dinners on Fridays during Lent, beginning March 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave.

The dinners will be at 6:15 p.m. Fridays, March 4–April 8, immediately following Stations of the Cross that start at 5:15 p.m.

Dinners include fish and three side dishes. Cost is $12 or $10 for seniors.

The Knight’s bingo nights will resume April 22, continuing the second and fourth Friday of each month, at 6 p.m.

Call Lance Taylor at 970-217-8600 or email brotherbonestaylor@gmail.com for information.