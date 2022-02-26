Religion Briefs; Feb. 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Immaculate Heart Lenten mealsThe Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host a Lenten Fish Fry every Friday during Lent.The dinner will be from 4:30–7 p.m. Fridays, March 4–April 8, at the church, 790 26 1/2 Road.The menu is baked cod or fried pollock, coleslaw, french fries or mashed potatoes, green beans, clam chowder soup, rolls and butter and a dessert.Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6–12. Children younger than 6 are free.St. Joseph fish fries for LentKnights of Columbus 1062 will host fish dinners on Fridays during Lent, beginning March 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave.The dinners will be at 6:15 p.m. Fridays, March 4–April 8, immediately following Stations of the Cross that start at 5:15 p.m.Dinners include fish and three side dishes. Cost is $12 or $10 for seniors.The Knight’s bingo nights will resume April 22, continuing the second and fourth Friday of each month, at 6 p.m.Call Lance Taylor at 970-217-8600 or email brotherbonestaylor@gmail.com for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dessert Butter Potato Gastronomy Food French Fries Soup Menu Dinner Side Dish Fish Cost Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 12° 35° Fri Friday 35°/12° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM Sunset: 06:02:44 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 13° 34° Sat Saturday 34°/13° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM Sunset: 06:03:49 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 21° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/21° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM Sunset: 06:04:54 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 24° 45° Mon Monday 45°/24° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:13 AM Sunset: 06:05:59 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 28° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/28° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:47 AM Sunset: 06:07:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:45:20 AM Sunset: 06:08:08 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 35° 55° Thu Thursday 55°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:43:53 AM Sunset: 06:09:12 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mainly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business