Faith groups plan 2021 ShareFest
A number of faith-based organizations in the Grand Valley will participate in ShareFest 2021, happening Saturday and Sunday, April 24–25.
“ShareFest is a weekend where people from different churches and denominations in the Grand Valley come together and serve the community, sharing the love of Jesus tangibly with our neighbors, in a variety of ways,” a news release said.
This is the 14th year for ShareFest in Grand Junction and more than 50 faith-based organizations have participated in the event through the years. Some adopt entire neighborhoods and help with yard clean-up. Others adopt a school and do such tasks as cleaning all the desks in the school. People help individuals in the community, especially the elderly, by washing windows, turning mattresses, raking and weeding yards, and starting swamp coolers.
There is no charge and no strings attached, the release said.
If you know someone who could use some help, or if you need some help yourself, go to gjsharefest.com beginning March 1, and submit your need. You can also call 970-778-4880. The deadline for submitting projects is April 9.