Religion Briefs: Feb. 4, 2023
Feb 4, 2023

Jail Ministry has annual banquet

Mesa County Jail Ministry will have its annual banquet from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.

The public is invited to come celebrate what God is doing in the Mesa County Jail.

"Come and hear testimony of God's work in the lives of inmates, special music by the Storehouse Gospel Quartet, fellowship, and good food," notes the ticket page at eventbrite.com.

Tickets cost $30 per person or $220 for a table of eight and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/mesa-county-jail-ministry-annual-banquet-tickets-477513584987.

Nativity church blesses pets

Church of the Nativity will host the monthly Paws for a Blessing service at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 2175 Broadway.

The service is open to everyone and well-behaved companion animals (or their photos) are welcome.

Go to nativitygj.org for information.