Paws and praise at Nativity
Church of the Nativity with host a Paws for a Blessing service from 5–6 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 2175 Broadway.
The monthly service honors the human/non-human animal bond and will take place outdoors around the fire pit behind the church, weather permitting. The service will move indoors if the weather dictates.
All well-behaved creatures are welcome at the non-denominational service. Be prepared to observe appropriate health precautions.
Celibacy debated by archbishop
BERLIN — A prominent German archbishop advocated loosening celibacy rules for Catholic priests in comments published Thursday before a meeting of a German reform assembly.
Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich, told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that “it would be better for everyone to create the possibility of celibate and married priests.” His comments come as his diocese has been shaken by an independent report on the church’s handling of sexual abuse cases over decades, which faulted Marx and predecessors, including retired Pope Benedict XVI.
Marx, a prominent reformist ally of Pope Francis, said last week that the church needs deep reform to overcome the “disaster” of sexual abuse.
“For some priests, it would be better if they were married — not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their life and they wouldn’t be lonely,” he said in the newspaper interview. “We must hold this discussion.”
He insisted that celibacy won’t be scrapped altogether, but said he sees a “question mark” over “whether it should be taken as a basic precondition for every priest.”
In 2019, Marx expressed support for a call by bishops in the Amazon region for the ordination of married men as priests to address a clergy shortage there, but stopped short of calling for a global recognition of married priests.
On Thursday, the latest session of a German reform process that was launched in response to the abuse crisis is due to open. The “Synodal Path,” which brings together Catholic church and lay representatives, has sparked fierce resistance inside the church, primarily from conservatives opposed to opening any debate on issues such as priestly celibacy, women’s role in the church and homosexuality.
Tibetans demand religious freedom
NEW DELHI — Hundreds of Tibetan exiles marched near the Chinese Embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday and held a protest rally while denouncing the Beijing Winter Olympics and demanding freedom for their region.
The protesters waved Tibetan flags and held placards bearing messages like “No Rights, No Games” and “Say No To Genocide Games.” They demanded that China leave Tibet and implored the international community to stand up against Beijing.
“The Olympic Games symbolize the spirit of love and peace but this time they are being hosted by Beijing, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Tibetans and human rights violations of millions of people,” said protester Sonam Tsering, the General Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress.
The protesters also raised other slogans against China and burned the Chinese flag. Some were detained by police after they jumped over security barricades and tried to run toward the Chinese Embassy.