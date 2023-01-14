Black Citizens and Friends will host a faith service at 6 p.m. today, as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.
The multi-faith service is at American Lutheran Church, 631 26 1/2 Road, and features speakers from different faith traditions sharing their insights on the theme for this year’s MLK Day celebration, “Develop courage to stand up for yourself and others.”
All are invited to “join us as we honor the role of faith in Dr. King’s civil rights work,” a news release said.
Speaker at Daughters Ministry
Daughters of the King Ministry will present “Growing Deep Roots” from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, featuring “spirit-filled” speaker, Pastor Olivia Clifford.
The event is at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 Interstate 70 Frontage Road, and includes a complementary meal, prayer and fellowship.
Women ages 16 and older are invited. There is no child care available.
First Presbyterian Church has partnered with Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host a Soul Shop workshop from 12:30–2:30 p.m. Jan. 22, at the church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
Soul Shop for Communities (Community Awareness Skills Training) is a community-oriented program exploring how we think and talk about suicide. The workshop is designed for adults ages 18 and old and is limited to 50 people.
The workshop is free however registration is required.