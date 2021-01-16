Project Chit Chat to help with isolation
Ashley Goldthwaite, director of connectional ministry at First United Methodist Church, will launch “Project Chit Chat” beginning Jan. 28.
The COVID pandemic has left many isolated, alone, and feeling hopeless and Project Chit Chat is intended to reach people within the church, as well as the community, as a group forum for connection, discussion, openness and acceptance, a news release said.
Two times are available — 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. — via Zoom, and will take place on Thursdays, twice a month. Dates for February are to be determined.
“Our beginning topic will be focused on our struggles through COVID, how we are coping, and our hope moving forward,” the release said.
Email Goldthwaite at connectionalministry@fumcgj.org for information and the Zoom link.
75 allowed at annual Walk for Life rally
Because of COVID restrictions, preregistration is required for the annual Walk for Life planned at noon Saturday, Jan. 23.
There is a limit of 75 attendees, and participants should maintain social distancing and wear masks to comply with guidelines from the health department. This year’s event will not include a chili and warm beverage meal afterward, a news release said.
Participants will gather at the old Mesa County Courthouse, at Sixth Street and Rood Avenue, for the rally and “we hope to have some of our young people read their pro-life essays,” the release said.
We will then walk peacefully down Main Street to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Third Street and White Avenue, holding pro-life signs, the release said.
The event commemorates the lives lost to abortion since the 1973 Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion in the United States. The high court ruled that state restriction of abortions is unconstitutional.
Walk for Life is sponsored by Mesa County Right to Life and the Knights of Columbus. Go to signupgenius.com/go/9040A49ACAB2AABFA7-mesa to sign up.