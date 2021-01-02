Briefs headline
Grand Valley Interfaith Network presented its annual ThanksGVIN Interfaith Celebration of Gratitude Nov. 24 in a virtual format that is now available on GVIN’s YouTube channel and its website.
“Gratitude in the Midst of Crisis” is the theme of this year’s service and the recipient of all encouraged donations is Grand Valley Peace & Justice. Donations received so far total more than $4,000 and donations are still welcome and can be made online at gvpeacejustice.org.
Proceeds will help Peace & Justice provide food bags to those without a home, living in shelters or elsewhere. Other organizations also sharing in the distribution of food items include Volunteers of America (for Veterans), Center for Independence (for persons of disability), the Blessing Box at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation church on Ouray Avenue, and Solidarity Not Charity (for homeless campers).
In addition, Peace & Justice staff members distribute food bags whenever they can to people sleeping on Grand Junction streets and in parks.
Grand Valley Interfaith Network (GVIN) is a 501c3 charity, a community of historical churches and congregations, faith-based agencies, spiritual communities, and other established religious traditions in the Grand Valley of Western Colorado. Go to grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com for information.